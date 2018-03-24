Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — The nation’s capital is filling up fast with students, parents, and supporters of the “March For Our Lives” movement to demand gun reform now.

They’re making their messages seen and heard.

“I firmly believe by myself and with my friends and this generation, we will change the world,” said Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Gian-Carlo Mendoza.

Students like Mendoza gathered all over Washington DC Friday night including at a sign making event sponsored by Rock the Vote and the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. With signs saying things like, “We won’t give up,” they hope their signs and their sentiments spread around the country.

“Enough is enough,” said Stoneman Douglas junior Jacob Shelin. “Everybody’s had enough with these school shootings. They need to stop.”

A much more somber event was held at the National Cathedral Friday evening as they remembered the victims of gun violence — like Stoneman Douglas student Carmen Schentrup, who died in last month’s violence. Her parents spoke and said Carmen was a straight A student and a National Merit Finalist, although the award came too late.

“Carmen never knew that,” her father, Philip, said. “Her award letter arrived the day after she died.”

The lives lost and the dreams unfulfilled after the Parkland shooting motivated many to pour into our nation’s capital for the March for our Lives.

“We wanted to come and be a part of history,” said Christopher Walsh. “It’s time for change and we want to be a part of it. “

Christopher and Kendra Walsh from Broward brought their kids. Their son, Logan, will be a freshman at Stoneman Douglas next year.

“We should be confident that when we send our kids to school, they should come home,” Kendra said. “And it should not be a partisan issue.”

The performers are here. Miley Cyrus showed her support for Stoneman Douglas students in a tweet, as she hugged a group of students that will perform on Saturday.

But this is about more than songs and music. These students want a ban on assault weapons used in most mass shootings, restrictions on high capacity magazines and major changes to background checks. Gian-Carlo Mendoza is hopeful all of that will happen.

“It’s definitely a blessing that we’re all coming together and that we’re all fighting through and we’re making changes,” he said. “Our voices are being heard.”

Click here for our full coverage of the March Our Lives.