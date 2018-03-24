Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County Public Schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho stood side-by-side with students during a March For Our Lives event in Miami Beach.

“I am extremely proud of the youth of our community and across the country,” said Supt. Alberto Carvalho. “They are basically saying, ‘We are here and our voice cannot and shall not be ignored.”

For Carvalho, it’s a particularly important day for the adults as well.

“Today is a day when the adults need to make a decision – either we stand with them, walk with them, fight for them, protect them or we are against them. There is no middle ground when it comes to crime in our community when it comes to gun control when it comes to the reasonableness of protecting Miami-Dade’s youth,” Carvalho told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

In an impassioned speech during the event, Carvalho said, ‘Basta! No more,” to gun violence in the community.

“Not one additional child shall fall victim to the insanity that the gun manufacturers have over our country and those to profess to represent us all. Not one more day shall pass when we shall remain silent. Today is the day when we say the lives of our children are not be violated,” said Carvalho. “Today is the day that we proclaim that their voice cannot be ignored.”

As for whether a change is likely, Carvalho said he believes it will happen.

“I am absolutely certain that their position, their decision to speak up, their courage, their determination, their eloquence, their demeanor is making a change as we speak, ” said Carvalho.

Latest coverage on the March For Our Lives here: cbsmiami.com/msd