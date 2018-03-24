Filed Under:Bridge Collapse, FIU, FIU Bridge Collapse, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than a week after the deadly pedestrian bridge collapse near Florida International University, Southwest Eighth Street has reopened.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the road was reopened early Saturday morning.

The closure of Southwest 8th Street between 107th and 117th Avenue has caused quite a traffic mess for students and commuters that frequent the busy area of South Florida.

Gallery: Scene of the FIU Bridge Collapse 

The FHP said they will continue to monitor the traffic flow in the area for the next couple of days.

Six people died last Thursday when the 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed onto several cars waiting at a red light. The bridge was intended to span a busy roadway between FIU and the neighboring city of Sweetwater.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch