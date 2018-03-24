Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than a week after the deadly pedestrian bridge collapse near Florida International University, Southwest Eighth Street has reopened.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the road was reopened early Saturday morning.

The closure of Southwest 8th Street between 107th and 117th Avenue has caused quite a traffic mess for students and commuters that frequent the busy area of South Florida.

The FHP said they will continue to monitor the traffic flow in the area for the next couple of days.

Six people died last Thursday when the 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed onto several cars waiting at a red light. The bridge was intended to span a busy roadway between FIU and the neighboring city of Sweetwater.