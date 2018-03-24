Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Thousands upon thousands descended on our nation’s capital Saturday to take part in the March For Our Lives.

The event has been a big part of the Never Again Movement, started by the student survivors of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in which 17 students, teachers and staff members were killed.

The people in the crowd Saturday in Washington, D.C. represented a significant cross section of the country.

Young and old, they came from far and wide and represented all demographics.

But they shared one major quality — a passion and a commitment to controlling guns.

With strong voices and resounding chants like “vote them out” a mass of people joined together to demand change in the nation’s gun laws after years of deadly school shootings.

“That’s the thing that scares me the most that I could wake up knowing that I could wake up and die later that day,” said one student attending the march.

People across the world attending march’s believe in the student activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who are leading the way.

In some areas, there were so many people jammed together at the rally that you could hardly walk.

And the people joined shoulder to shoulder and sign to sign emerged from all over the U.S.

No matter where they came from, their opinions were similar.

“Angry about the inaction in the government about gun violence,” said Corey Skinner from New York City.

“I come from a family of gun owners but I think responsible gun owners understand the difference between the citizen guns and military style guns and it’s time for it to stop,” said Duncan Gooding.

“We’re not here because there are all these famous people here,” added Rachel McDermott. “We’re here to protest and we’re here to make a change.”

They climbed trees to get a better view and used signs to get their message across.

Those who know the pain of other school shootings, like Dave Stowe from Newtown Connecticut and the Newtown Foundation — were on hand as well.

Stowe believes millennials are the key to change.

“Millennials traditionally voted in very low rates but I think there eyes are open now and they realize their voices do matter and they are going to be the catalyst to do something in the country,” Stowe said.

Throughout the crowd there seemed to be a deep seated yearning to finally address a crisis that has confronted us time and again with no results.

There is optimism that this time— with these kids from Stoneman Douglas – may be different, they might actually sway legislators, and save lives.

“After what they’ve done in the past month it really makes us believe anything is possible,” said Joyce Knight from NYC.

There were tons of people in D.C. from Marjory Stoneman Douglas, including some alumni who want to add their voices and their support to this cause.