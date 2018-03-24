Filed Under:Cameron Kasky, March For Our Lives, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Nicholas Dworet

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND  (CNN) — As he read the names of the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, student Cameron Kasky saved one name for last:

Nicholas Dworet.

“And I saved Nicholas for the end, because today is Nicholas’ birthday,” Kasky said, speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington on Saturday.

“Nicholas, we are all here for you. Happy birthday.”

Later in the day, student Samantha Fuentes, who was wounded in the shooting at the Parkland, Florida, school, led the crowd in an emotional singing of “Happy Birthday” to Nicholas.

Nicholas was a 17-year-old senior when he was killed. He had been recruited for the University of Indianapolis swim team and would have started as a freshman this fall.

“Nick’s death is a reminder that we are connected to the larger world, and when tragedy hits in places around the world, it oftentimes affects us at home,” Robert L. Manuel, University of Indianapolis president, said soon after the shooting last month.

READ: These are the victims of the Florida school shooting

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch