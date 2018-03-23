Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Zoo Miami’s two female chimpanzees are recovering well Friday after both underwent several medical procedures and physical exams Thursday with the assistance of a variety of specialists, both human and veterinary.

Both chimpanzees are considered very old in chimpanzee years.

Samantha is 48 years old and Bubbles is 51. Chimpanzees rarely live past 50.

As extreme senior citizens, Samantha and Bubbles do face a variety of issues commonly associated with old age.

As part of their medical exams, both chimps received blood tests, x-rays, and tooth cleanings, as well as ultrasounds to determine among other things, blood circulation and heart function.

Samantha was found to be in good condition for her age and did not require any special treatments in addition to the general exams.

Bubbles needed a tooth extraction as well as a treatment for an ulcer on her right eye. Both of those procedures went well and both chimps are recovering well at their exhibit area with hopes of being reunited with the rest of the troop by the weekend.