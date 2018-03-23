Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) -South Florida business tycoon H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80.

Huizenga associate Robert Henninger confirms to CBS4 News that Huizenga died at his home on the New River in Fort Lauderdale last night about 10, peacefully, surrounded by family and close friends after a years-long battle with cancer.

Huizenga was a billionaire businessman who, in the early 90s, owned three major South Florida sports franchises including the Miami Dolphins, Florida Marlins and Florida Panthers.

He also founded three Fortune 500 companies; Waste Management, Blockbuster and AutoNation.

Autonation CEO Mike Jackson tweeted about the death of friend Friday morning.

Today I lost both my mentor and my best friend, H. Wayne Huizenga. Alice and I will miss the sparkle in his eye we came to love. pic.twitter.com/nM3TYBz50u — Mike Jackson (@CEOMikeJackson) March 23, 2018

So did former Marlins President Mike Samson.

Wayne Huizenga has died. Love him or not, two facts are undeniable: his charitable character and his role in bringing major sports to South Florida. — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) March 23, 2018

The Marlins released the following statement Friday: “Today, we mourn the passing of the original Florida Marlin, Mr. H. Wayne Huizenga, who will be remembered as much for his contributions to South Florida professional sports as he was for his many charitable endeavors in the surrounding community.”

According to the Forbes 400 list of wealthy Americans, Huizenga’s net worth of $2.8 billion in 2017 made him the 288th wealthiest person in America.

Huizenga was a huge philanthropist in South Florida, along with his wife Marti.

She died in January 2017 at 74.

Nova Southeastern University’s College of Business and Entrepreneurship bears his name.

In 1989, they donated $1 million to the Broward Community Foundation to establish the Huizenga Foundation, a children’s fund. The entrepreneur also gave $1 million in personal and corporate funds in 1997 to The African-American Library Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Huizenga is survived his children Ray (Jennifer), Pamela (Jay), Wayne Jr. (Fonda) and Scott; and 11 grandchildren.

He is to be buried at the historic Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Lauderdale.