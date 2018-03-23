Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) – Thousands upon thousands of people are expected to take part in Saturday’s March For Our Lives event in Washington D.C. to demand common sense control laws and safer schools.

They will not be alone. More than 800 sister marches will take place worldwide in support of the Washington event which was organized by the survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High last month in which 17 people were killed.

“Enough is enough,” said Douglas High student Dmitiri Hoff.

“I lost 17 people and those 17 people were lost to gun violence and I feel that’s the best way that I can show how passionate I am about raising awareness for this,” said Douglas High student Charlotte Dixon.

The teens have pulled all-nighters, scheduling speakers, petitioning city councils, renting stages and walking march routes with police in a grass-roots movement that has raised more than $4 million.

They have requested 14 Jumbotrons, 2,000 chairs, and 2,000 public restrooms.

“People don’t think about all these little things, but they add up,” said Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior Ryan Deitsch, who is 18.

CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana, who flew to Washington D.C. on an early morning flight Friday, said her plane was packed with people who were traveling to the nation’s Capitol to take part in the march. Other travelers she spoke to in DC said their flights were also filled to capacity with those coming to march for change.

The march will kick off at noon. It will be staged on Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street and 12th Street Northwest.

There is a large rally area and stage for the speakers and performers. Broadway stars Ben Platt and Lin Manuel Miranda are slated to perform the song they created specifically for the march, “Found Tonight”. Ariana Grande, Common and Jennifer Hudson, whose family has been directly affected by gun violence, are part of the line up as well.

The official list of speakers is still a work in progress.

Lawmakers will be there too including Congressman Ted Deutch who represents Parkland. He applauded Congress’ passage of the Stop School Violence Act on Thursday but said more needs to be done.

“Congress did more yesterday than they’ve done in recent memory and they did it because of these students and the movement that they’ve started. But if the Speaker and the Senate Majority leader really want to honor the memories of the lives tragically lost at Stoneman Douglas, and throughout our country, they will do what is necessary to stand up to the gun lobby and stand up for the families and for these kids,” he said.

Nearly one million people are expected in Washington for the march and rally.

Seasoned activists have marveled at what the students accomplished so far, including a sweeping gun bill in Florida and school walkouts attended by over a million students last week, according to organizers Women’s March. Oprah Winfrey and George and Amal Clooney have each donated $500,000. The cast of “Modern Family” did a public service announcement. At last check, the Go Fund Me Page for the March had surpassed $3.2 million.

The Women’s March, Everytown for Gun Safety and the gun violence prevention group founded by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords provided heavy support for the march, opening the youths up to criticism that they are just pawns of left-wing organizations that have been fighting guns for years.

The students, however, are calling the shots. They’ve refused money and turned down support that doesn’t align with their vision.

The ultimate goal, the students said, is to harness the support into actual voters, with their sights set on November’s midterms.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)