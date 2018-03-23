Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s all about young love in a dire situation in “Midnight Sun.”

Bella Thorne plays 17-year-old Katie Price who has been sheltered at home since childhood with a rare disease called XP that makes even the smallest amount of sun deadly. One night she meets a boy named Charlie, a star athlete played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, that she’s been admiring from her window since she was a small child.

You see at nightfall Katie’s world opens up since it’s the only time she can venture outside. But she hides her condition from Charlie.

“I was looking at this girl who was dying of isolation. She so badly wants to get out and find something and someone and she gets a chance to with Charlie,” said Thorne.

Handsome Schwarzenegger stars in his first leading role in this film.

“We had so much fun filming this project and Bella was so much fun to work with. She’s such a great actress and a great friend because this was my first project and she made me feel so comfortable on set and developing this relationship on and off set,“ he said.

Schwarzenegger made headlines years ago as the boyfriend of Miley Cyrus, during her wilder years. He is the eldest son of television journalist Maria Shriver and actor/former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked him how supportive is his family is of this film and him being an actor.

“Everyone’s been super supportive and happy that I get to do what I love and they’re happy that this film is coming out appeals to all ages,” he said.

As for Thorne, who grew up in singing in Disney films but hasn’t sung much until this movie, it’s safe to say she found her voice again.

“I didn’t want to sing at all before this movie and it actually got me back into singing. Now, I’m singing full time,” she said.

Rated PG, Midnight Sun is in theaters now.