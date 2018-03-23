Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than a week after the deadly pedestrian bridge collapse near FIU, Southwest Eighth Street is expected to reopen.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the road may reopen as early as Saturday night or Sunday morning.

The closure of Southwest 8th Street between 107th and 117th Avenue has caused quite a traffic mess for students and commuters that frequent the busy area of South Florida.

On Thursday the Florida Highway Patrol announced that the road should be reopening soon as workers wrap up removal of bridge debris, scrub the asphalt clean and fix road damage.

FHP spokesman Joe Sanchez added that it could open earlier depending on how quickly the remaining work gets done.

Florida Department of Transportation has been working hard to clear the area and make sure it’s safe to travel on.

Six people died last Thursday when the 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed onto several cars waiting at a red light. The bridge was intended to span a busy roadway between Florida International University and the neighboring city of Sweetwater.

Until the roads have been reopened, FHP is asking drivers to avoid Southwest Eighth Street between 107th and 117th avenues.