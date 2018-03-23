Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Bodycam video shows the moments when the brother of the confessed Parkland school gunman was found at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

It’s the same school where Zachary Cruz’s brother, Nikolas Cruz, shot and killed 17 people on February 14th, according to authorities.

The video from Sunday shows Zachary’s interaction with authorities shortly before he was arrested for trespassing.

On tape, he was caught telling officers he was at the school to “take it all in.”

Moments later, the officer asks Zachary if he could search his backpack to which Zachary said yes.

He seemed to be mild-mannered and calm in the video

It appears that the cops at first were willing to let Zachary go with a warning but later, once other officers arrived, they found out he had reportedly been on the property several times and had been warned to stay away. That’s when officers decided to handcuff him and take him in.

At last check, Zachary was being held on a $500,000 bond for the trespassing charge – a charge that usually carries a $25 bond.

His attorney has filed a 17-page motion for his release from Broward County Jail.