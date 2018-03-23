Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – While many parents and students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas will be in Washington D.C. for Saturday’s March For Our Lives, thousands of people are expected to attend a support march in Parkland.

The march will start at Pine Trails Park, the same park where so many came with flowers, candles, and signs to remember those killed in the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at the school.

Stages have been set up at the park and Jumbotron screens have been brought in.

More than 800 sister marches are planned in the U.S. and around the world.

“The first step is the most important one and I think that is what we are doing Saturday, talking about taking that first step together with the world taking it with us,” said Casey Sherman.

March For Our Lives Parkland will kick off Saturday at the park at 10 a.m. After several speakers, there will be a two-mile round trip walk to Douglas High. Roads around the park and school will be closed at 6 a.m. Saturday.

An estimated 20,000 people are expected at the Parkland rally.

“We are preparing for a large event. We’ve reached out to Broward County, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Transportation, the Coconut Creek PD, the Coral Springs PD, all of these entities coming together to ensure that we can make this the safest event possible,” said Parkland spokesman Todd DeAngelis.

Since the shooting five weeks ago, the park has been the central spot for vigils, protests, and prayers.

For those planning to attend the major march in Washington, flights and buses filled up quickly on Thursday and Friday.

“There’s a huge following for gun control that, we matter, and we’re not gonna be given like weak policies, we need safety in our schools,” said Douglas High student Victoria Castaneda before hopping a flight to Washington.

Friday morning about 200 kids from all over Broward boarded four buses in Coral Springs for the trip north.

