Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An overturned tanker truck caused a traffic nightmare for early morning commuters on southbound I-95.

The truck rolled over near Ives Dairy Road, spilling its load of fuel over the road.

Three lanes of the highway were shut down as crews cleaned up the fuel.

Around 7 a.m., several lanes were re-opened but the damage was done. A traffic back up extended for miles, drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.