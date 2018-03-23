The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show is almost here! Find the latest trends in home improvement and decor and get a head start on the Spring home projects. The Miami Show opens on Friday, April 6th and continues through Sunday April 8th at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Meet Celebrity Interior Designer, Vern Yip of TLC’s “Trading Spaces;” be inspired by room vignettes and talk to the Home Show’s featured Interior Designers; plus enjoy lifestyle seminars, Family Day and more at the Ygrene Home Improvement Stage.

Follow @FLHomeShows to see some sneak peeks at what you can expect at the Miami Home Show, but here’s a few booths not to miss:

Absolute Outdoor Living

Absolute Outdoor Living presents the Arcadia Louvered Roofs that was created to control the way sun and rain affect outdoor living. Louvers rotate 180⁰ to provide shade as the sun moves throughout the day. Sit in comfortable shade while air flows through the angled louvers. Best of all, it doesn’t block views of the beautiful sky, keeping homeowners connected to the outdoors. The roof is engineered to close and channel rain water into an internal gutter system by way of a patented interlocking louver design. An optional rain sensor will close the roof system when it detects the first drops of rain.

Sefa Stone

Sefa Stone is a leading wholesaler of travertine, marble and limestone products, including tiles, pavers, and mosaics. They also offer travertine pool copings, also known as bullnose pavers, as well as remodel pool copings. All of Sefa Stone’s products have been cut to size to meet the highest standards of the industry and their client’s specific requirements, and they also have the largest variety of tile and paver sizes in the market. Sefa Stone’s products are among the best in the U.S. and abroad. They offer their clients International standard natural stone pavers and tiles.

GreenBridge Furnishings

GreenBridge Furnishings offers unique designs that will turn any space into an unforgettable setting. From sun loungers to deep seating and beyond, their line features quick ship options with lead times under four weeks, premium quality and competitive pricing. All of their furnishings are inspired by their passion for design and a fresh perspective. Be sure to check back often for their latest trend-setting furnishings that are updated quarterly! Collection furnishings are available to buy or lease, or you can work with GreenBridge to create your own custom solutions.

Modern Home 2 Go

The Miami Design District is both a local and global landmark that houses the best in art galleries, eateries, architecture firms, stores and more. Modern Home 2 Go’s presence as a leading modern furniture store in this iconic neighborhood is a sign of their commitment to providing stunning designs in contemporary furniture to the Miami market at unbelievable prices.

To expand their commitment to modern furniture, they also offer our extensive line of in-stock merchandise of contemporary furniture in Fort Lauderdale, through their second location in the heart of the Fort Lauderdale furniture zone and their our Doral furniture store through their Showroom near the Miami Airport. You can now find HM2G also in the west coast at their fabulous new Naples Showroom.

VELUM DESIGN Stretch Ceilings Factory

Velum Design Stretch Ceilings is a fresh and modern ceiling solution for popcorn ceilings, knock-down, drywall, stucco, and any other wall finishing technique. Their ceilings are easier and quicker to assemble than any other ceiling system. They offer full flexibility in ceiling design. Velum Design can do suspended panels, create 3D shapes or do simple wall-to-wall installations. Lights, sprinklers, vents and motion detectors can be easily integrated with any of their ceilings.

All Florida Pool & Spa Center

All Florida Pool & Spa Center features over 7,000 square feet of pumps, filter equipment, pool heaters, chlorine generators, chemicals, parts, toys and games for your pool or spa. It’s a do-it-yourselfer’s paradise with truly competitive prices. They are one of South Florida’s Largest Pool & Spa Companies. All Florida Pool & Spa Center is known for offering award-winning service and the best pool and spa products on the market. Now as a second-generation family owned business, and run by sons David and Joel, All Florida Pool & Spa Center continues to take great pride in helping Floridians transform their backyards into a place of enjoyment and relaxation.

There are thousands of choices to be found with everything needed for your home, backyard and office: furniture; fine art and décor; landscaping items, patio furniture and grills; appliances; doors, cabinets and fixtures; flooring; home automation; wall and window treatments; home automation; hurricane protection, pergolas, awnings and much more. Plus, enjoy special savings exclusive to the Show!

Where, When and Contact Information

Miami Beach Convention Center

1900 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL

(just east of Meridian Avenue at 17th Street)

April 6-8, 2018

Friday 4:00pm-9:30pm

Saturday 12:00pm-9:30pm

Sunday 12:00pm-7:30pm

$10.00 adults; $1.00 children 11 and under. Online or at the Box Office. Purchase tickets online by Thursday, April 5th and SAVE $3.00.

info@homeshows.net

305.667.9299

Follow the Home Show @FLHomeShows on Twitter and Instagram; FloridaHomeShow on Facebook | #FLHomeShows

Above content provided by The Miami Home Design & Remodeling Show.