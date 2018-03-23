Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Every week CBS4 News partners with the Florida Panthers to highlight a military hero.

Today we introduce you to Gerald Bruskin, who served our country during World War II from 1943-1946, following the family tradition of military service.

Bruskin said he knew how to swim so he decided to take his chances with the Navy. During his service, he was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina as a Navy Corpsman. When praised as a hero, he said others deserve that mantle more.

“I don’t feel as I’m a hero because I have to tell you, the guys that were heroes are not here. They were the heroes,” he said.

Bruskin was recently honored at a Florida Panthers game where the whole stadium stood to honor and thank him. We at CBS4 News would also like to say thank you for your service.