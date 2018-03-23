Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – A massive fire ripped through the set of a major Hollywood movie being filmed in New York City late Thursday night, killing a firefighter and badly burning two others.

The fire started in a building that was being used to shoot a movie starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, and Alec Baldwin. The five-alarm fire erupted in the cellar of the building in West Harlem.

“The flames were shooting out, intense, and you could feel the heat real, real bad,” said Angel Melendez.

“The flames were coming through the roof. It looked like, essentially it looked like a volcano,” said Scott Raynor.

Ambroise Ironfence, a background actor in the movie “Motherless Brooklyn,” said they were wrapping up shooting on the ground level of the building when they started to see smoke rising.

“The director evacuated everybody safely and we all got out,” said Ironfence.

The FDNY said firefighter Michael Davidson, 37, was one of the first to arrive on the scene.

Davidson, a father of four, got separated from the rest of the unit as he battled the flames in the cellar. He later died.

“Our entire department, our entire city, mourns this horrific loss of a very brave firefighter,” said the FDNY’s Dan Nigro.