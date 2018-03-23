Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Saturday’s “March For Our Lives” was organized by a group of survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

Days after the massacre, CBS News embedded with the student as they formed the “NeverAgainMSD movement.

Saturday night at 8 p.m., CBS will air a one-hour documentary “39 Days” which will take viewers inside the creation of the movement as students turn grief into action.

In the documentary, viewers will see how the group of students banded together to fight back. They set out to let the world know immediate change is needed to save lives. The documentary captures students’ raw emotions as they grieve and work around the clock in an effort to change the gun laws of this country.

“We’re trying to get people to stop dying,” says student Emma González.

Journalists were also embedded with Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the shooting. Pollack’s searing and powerful speech at the White House has made him one of the most visible of the victims’ parents.

“It should’ve been one school shooting and we should have fixed it,” Pollack told President Donald Trump that day. “And I’m pissed because my daughter I’m not going to see again.”

Pollack says the focus should be on tightening school safety, not changing gun laws.

“It’s great that the kids are out there together and that they have a voice,” Pollack says. “I would tell them to focus their energy on something that’s achievable that we could accomplish right now. What we need right now in this country is school safety.”

His mission, he says, is to make schools as secure as courthouses and airports.

“Her presence is keeping me strong,” says Pollack of his daughter, “to fight this cause, to keep the schools – we just gotta make ‘em safe. That’s all I want.”

39 Days also includes strong voices from the Second Amendment conversation. The documentary will also feature reports from on the ground at the marches.

“Seventeen people. My peers, my teachers, they died,” says student activist Delaney Tarr. “Ultimately, the only way I feel I can really heal is if I try to make a difference.”

39 DAYS is produced by the team at 48 Hours and CBS This Morning.