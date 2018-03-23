This year marks the Florida Lottery’s 30th birthday and the agency is celebrating with an impressive milestone – more than $33 billion generated for education in Florida! These unprecedented contributions have also enabled more than 775,000 students to attend college through the Lottery-funded Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

For the past 30 years, the Florida Lottery has proven itself to be a dedicated and dependable partner to Florida’s students and schools, generating more than $1 billion for Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) for each of the past 15 consecutive years.

While these funds represent only a small portion of the state’s overall education budget, the positive impact is felt in communities from the Panhandle to the Keys.

Khayah Peters is just one example of how Bright Futures Scholarships are changing lives.

Growing up in a single-parent household, she worked hard to take the burden of paying for college off of her mother.

Thanks to the Bright Futures Program, she can continue her studies to be a physical therapist without worrying about tuition or fees.

Khayah knows what she learns now will heal and encourage others for many years to come.

For more information, visit http://www.flalottery.com/brightFutures

The Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which is primarily funded by the Florida Lottery, was created in 1997 by the Florida Legislature to assist students in pursuing postsecondary educational and career goals. Since the program’s inception, the Lottery has contributed more than $5 billion to send over 775,000 students to college.

