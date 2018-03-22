Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Trump is shaking up his legal team as special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation continues.

The President’s lead lawyer is out, just days after he hired a new attorney.

John Dowd resigned Thursday. He said he loved the president and wished him well.

Over the weekend Dowd called on the deputy attorney general to bring an end to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

That set off speculation President Trump was ready to fire Mueller. Lawmakers say that’s a bad idea.

“The more he gets into these food fights with the special counsel the less effective he will be I think as command in chief,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The president’s attorneys are in the middle of negotiating with Mueller’s team the scope and terms of a possible interview with the president.

President Trump told reporters again today he would like to testify, but his lawyers have been more cautious.

Three days ago, former U.S. Attorney Joseph DiGenova joined the president’s legal team.

DiGenova has criticized the deputy attorney general overseeing the Russia investigation and has denounced Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation.

Democrats pushed for language in the latest spending bill that would make it harder for the president to fire Mueller, but that did not make it into the legislation Congress is poised to pass.