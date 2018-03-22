Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Last week’s deadly pedestrian bridge collapse just off the Florida International University campus has left a main roadway shut down at Florida International University.

The closure of Southwest 8th Street between 107th and 117th Avenue has caused quite a traffic mess for students and commuters that frequent the busy area of South Florida.

On Thursday the Florida Highway Patrol announced that the road should be reopening soon.

According to Joe Sanchez with FHP, Southwest 8t h Street is expected to be opened sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Sanchez added that it could open earlier depending on how quickly the remaining work gets done.

Florida Department of Transportation has been working hard to clear the area and make sure it’s safe to travel on.

Six people died last Thursday when the 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed onto several cars waiting at a red light.