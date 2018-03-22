Filed Under:FDOT, FHP, FIU, FIU Bridge Collapse, Florida Department Of Transportation, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida International University, Local TV, Road closure, Traffic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Last week’s deadly pedestrian bridge collapse just off the Florida International University campus has left a main roadway shut down at Florida International University.

The closure of Southwest 8th Street between 107th and 117th Avenue has caused quite a traffic mess for students and commuters that frequent the busy area of South Florida.

On Thursday the Florida Highway Patrol announced that the road should be reopening soon.

According to Joe Sanchez with FHP, Southwest 8t h Street is expected to be opened sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Gallery: Scene of the FIU Bridge Collapse 

Sanchez added that it could open earlier depending on how quickly the remaining work gets done.

Florida Department of Transportation has been working hard to clear the area and make sure it’s safe to travel on.

Six people died last Thursday when the 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed onto several cars waiting at a red light.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch