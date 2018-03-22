Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN, TX (CBSMiami) – The accused Austin serial bomber reportedly admitted to the attacks in a lengthy video he left on his cell phone before he killed himself.

Austin police say Mark Conditt, the suspected Austin bomber, left them what they say amounts to a full confession. After killing himself with a bomb at the tail-end of a police pursuit in Round Rock, Texas, on Wednesday, officers found his cell phone. On it, a 25-minute recording detailing what he had done.

“On this recording, the suspect describes the six bombs that he constructed with a level of specificity that he identified the differences among those six bombs,” said Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

Police say Conditt also spoke of a seventh explosive, the one he used on himself. Investigators believe all of the devices he described have been accounted for.

Officers raided his home in nearby Pflugerville and found more bomb-making materials.

“For the last several hours explosive experts have been working to safely remove and dispose of homemade explosives,” said Pflugerville Police Department Interim Chief Jessica Robledo.

As to the question of why he did it, investigators say the unemployed 23-year old did not mention anything about terrorism or hate.

“It is the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life that led him to this point,” said Manley.

Police say Conditt’s ultimate mistake was dropping off a package at a FedEx store. Authorities say it was there where they identified him, wearing a disguise, and his truck on surveillance cameras.

Law enforcement officials say as part of their ongoing investigation, they’re still trying to determine whether Conditt acted alone.

In all, over a span of three weeks, two people were killed, five others injured in the bombing attacks.