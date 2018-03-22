Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just about everyone is late to work once in a while.

But for some people, it’s a common occurrence and a new survey found out many are willing to lie about why they’re late.

One in every ten workers admits to being late to work at least once a week. Traffic is the number reason why, according to a new careerbuilder.com survey. That’s followed by oversleeping and bad weather.

While some tell their bosses the truth behind their tardiness, others tend to stretch the truth.

“I used to use the sick pet lie a lot,” said Ben Mosca. “They don’t ask for a note from the vet you know, I think that’s the safest one to use.”

Several years ago, Drew Lewis claimed his car broke down when really, “I was just a little too hung over to drive to work.”

In the survey, bosses revealed the strangest late excuses they’ve heard.

“My coffee was too hot and I couldn’t leave until it cooled off.”

“I was here but fell asleep in the parking lot.”

“I had morning sickness” – that one was from a guy.

Jill Figuerla, a retired teacher, said she made it a point in her career to never be lates for work.

As for those who make up excuses, she said: “I think it’s a shame, you want to have a good job you need to get there on time or early to keep the job.”

And that could be true.

In the survey, 43 percent of employers said they’ve fired someone for being late.