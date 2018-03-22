Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The South Florida parents of a newborn baby that was taken out of the hospital and given to it’s grandmother are breathing a sigh of relief.

Late Thursday, a hearing in tribal court was held for the custody battle between the child’s parents and its grandmother.

The court ruled that baby Ingrid will be returned to her mother, Rebecca Sanders.

The newborn’s parents claimed Baptist Hospital allowed the Miccosukee Police Force to go in and take the baby.

The Miccosukee Police claimed they had a federal court order.

The parents then filed complaints, saying the tribe’s court order was a sham.

The infant is expected to be returned to its mother Thursday night.

Following the ruling, the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida released a statement that read, in part:

“On March 17, 2018 the Miccosukee Tribal Court, based on sworn allegations of physical and emotional abuse committed by Justin Johnson, entered an Order of Protection for the minor children of Rebecca Sanders, including the infant daughter of Justin Johnson. Mr. Johnson is currently the subject of a criminal trespass order resulting from an assault charge at the Miccosukee Resort and Convention Center as well as a Domestic Violence Protection order involving the minor children and their mother.

“Miccosukee Social Services Department, with the cooperation and fully informed involvement of the Miami-Dade Police Department and Baptist Hospital Staff, carried out the Miccosukee Tribal Court order and took steps to act in the best interest of the minor children and protect them from any future harm.”