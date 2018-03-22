Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – The northeast is dealing with yet another powerful nor’easter.

The early spring storm has knocked out power and stranded thousands of travelers

The storm moved into southern New England overnight and is not expected to end until Thursday afternoon.

Boston dodged the storm. Originally forecast to get up to nine inches of snow, forecasters now say they expect the city to get one to three inches.

In New York, the storm hit Wednesday morning and by even almost most seven inches of snow had fallen in Central Park. The heavy snow pulled down trees and power lines. About 85-thousand customers from West Virginia to New Jersey are without electricity.

More than 4,000 flights were canceled Wednesday, over 600 were canceled as of Thursday morning. Amtrak is running on a modified schedule.

“Half of my group is on the runway, half needs flights, it’s just crazy at the moment,” said Nadja Scott.

This is the fourth Nor’easter in three weeks to move up the East Coast.