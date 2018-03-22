Deadly Bridge Collapse | Complete Coverage | Photo Gallery
MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) –A flight crew member is accused of trying to smuggle cocaine into the United States, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

The drugs were discovered after the Fly Jamaica Airways crew member was escorted into a private search room at JFK International Airport in New York on March 17, the statement said. His flight had arrived from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

A flight crew member is accused of trying to smuggle cocaine into the United States by strapping 9 pounds to his legs. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Federal agents said they discovered four packages taped to his legs. Nine pounds of cocaine was seized, with a reported street value of $160,000.

Photos released by the CBP show the suspect, in his airline uniform, with pants pulled down and white tape around his thighs and ankle.

The suspect has been charged with federal narcotics smuggling and will be prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office.

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN  contributed to this report.) 

