MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Efforts continue to reopen a main roadway following last week’s deadly pedestrian bridge collapse.

This took place on the edge of campus at Florida International University.

On Thursday officials released some of the chilling 911 calls made in the moments after the collapse.

The NTSB says workers were adjusting tension rods on the bridge when it crumbled to the ground.

Six people were killed and several others wounded.

The pedestrian bridge was intended to span busy Tamiami Trail between FIU and the neighboring city of Sweetwater.