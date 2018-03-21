Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Final preparations are underway for the annual Ultra Music Festival held in Downtown Miami every year.

The event which is expected to bring in more than 300,000 people to the area starts Friday, March 23rd and ends Sunday, March 25th. Of those who are in the area, close to 165,000 people are expected to attend the electronic dance music festival.

Residents and eventgoers can expect a heavy police presence throughout the weekend as well as heavy traffic. Traffic will start being re-routed on Thursday at 9 p.m. That will last until Monday at 6 a.m.

You can also expect heightened security this year, especially after the deadly shooting in Las Vegas back in October. Ultra Music Festival’s Security Director Ray Martinez said earlier this month, “Safety and security is our highest priority.” Hundreds of officers are scheduled to work through the weekend.

Formula ‘E’ racing fencing, the same one used on race tracks, will be used to line the event. There is also a clear bag police and more people monitoring those who go in and out of the event. There will be an amnesty box at the entrance which can be used to throw away narcotics, weapons, etc.

While there is heightened security, the recurring theme is ‘If you see something, say something,’ meaning if you see something suspicious, make sure to call the police.

For those trying to get around the area and want to avoid the traffic tie-ups, the Metro Rail and Metro Mover will remain open and will be open an additional hour.

There’s also the option of the Metro Bus which can be accessed from the Miami Government Center at 111 NW 1st Street. Some routes in the area of the festival are being re-routed. You can plan your trip here.

If you prefer to take the road, you can opt for a ridesharing service like Uber or Lyft. There will be designated pick-up and drop off locations near the festival.

Uber officials said due to road closures during the festival, riders will not be able to request a trip on Biscayne Blvd. but they do have a suggested area pictured in the map below.