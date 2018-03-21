Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating after two people were found dead in Hollywood on Wednesday.

Hollywood Police say they received a 911 call around noon and have since launched a death investigation.

The bodies were found inside a townhouse complex at 400 Briarwood Circle on the western edge of Hollywood.

Officers and crime scene technicians have set up a tent and it appears they are preparing to conduct a lengthy investigation.

According to authorities, the deceased are an elderly male and elderly female.

Police say the bodies were discovered by a caretaker.