MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This Saturday students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High who are leading the movement nationwide for gun reform and enhanced school safety will be joined by thousands of supporters at the March For Our Lives in Washington D.C.

Before that several of the students participated in a panel discussion at Harvard on “Changing The Conversation On Guns.”

The discussion Tuesday evening started with a moment of silence for the 17 victims of the school shooting.

In addition to gun reform, they spoke about what they expected from their political leaders.

“You choose not to vote on the side of students lives, that’s completely up to you. And if you choose not to vote on the side of just human lives that are innocently taken thousands of people every year, that’s okay because we’ll vote you out, it’s as simple as that,” said David Hogg, one of the students behind #NeverAgainMSD.

“Bullets don’t discriminate either, why should we? If a bullet can catch you no matter who you are, what color skin you have, what gender you are, what position you play in life, how old you are, then why should we discriminate against who should be protected,” said Emma Gonzalez.

The students also talked about encouraging others to take on the topic of gun control.