NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Researchers say we are getting closer to the day when men will have the option of taking a birth control pill.

The birth control pill for women has been around for nearly 60 years, but there has never been one for men. Doctor Stephanie Page said it’s about time.

“One of the issues for men is that they really have very few options of available,” she said.

Page has conducted a small study which found a male birth control pill, which mimics testosterone, was safe when given daily for a month. It dramatically lowered testosterone levels with no change in mood or sexual function.

“Sex drive, maintaining muscle, all of those important male characteristics are maintained by the hormone that we’re giving the men,” said Page.

But will it work as birth control?

Normally, in men, hormones from the brain stimulate the production of testosterone and sperm. The male pill works by blocking those brain hormones, which then lowers the testosterone levels and is expected to shut down sperm production.

“So we know we need to really block sperm production, so the key here is really bringing down the sperm concentrations to very minuscule levels,” said Page.

Social media weighed in, one woman writing: “Let’s let our men take one for the team, for once.” One man tweeted: “Not sure relying on us boys to take it is such a good idea.”

The next step is a study to see if the pill not only lowers testosterone but also lowers sperm count enough to be an effective form of contraception. Although this pill won’t be hitting the market anytime soon, the science looks promising.