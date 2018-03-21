Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An attorney for the student who was caught on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High with a knife has called the bond amount set by the judge “ridiculous.”

Jordan Salter, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday after a fight with another student.

According to her arrest form, during an argument with another student, “Jordan reached inside of her bra and pulled out a 2” black handle knife, unfolded the knife and showed it” to the student she was arguing with.

Wednesday morning, a judge set bond for Salter at $12,500. Salter’s lawyer Brian Reidy called the high bond “out of control” and “ridiculous.” He blamed the high amount on fear from the school shooting that killed 17 people.

“My daughter has never been in trouble in her life,” said Jordan’s father Scott Salter who was dismayed by the bond amount.

While he agreed it was wrong for his daughter to bring a knife to school he says she was being threatened.

“She brought the knife to protect herself, Parkland is not protecting them, 17 kids died. We are forcing her to face her fears, get out and go to school. She decided to go to school, so she decided you know what I’m going to protect myself because no one is there to protect me,” said Salter.

Reidy said Salter’s family will have difficulty making the bond.

Salter’s arrest Tuesday at the school was not the only one.

Gavin Stricker, 17, was arrested after, “…a nine-inch knife was found in his backpack. Mr. Stricker was placed into custody and transported to JARC,” according to the sheriff’s office. He was given a notice to appear in court next month.

In another incident, a 10th grader, who was not identified, “…was removed from class for posting pictures on Snapchat depicting a handgun in his waistband and numerous bullets.”

The sheriff’s office said the student stated the picture was, “of a BB gun and the bullets were his father’s.”

The student “…goes by a gamer tag name he created called, ‘NickCruz’. He uses this gamer tag in the game Fortnite.”

The student was committed for a psychological evaluation.

Some students at Douglas High were shocked by the incidents.

“It happened to them too, you would think they wouldn’t want anything else to happen in school, obviously that’s not what,” said Victoria Olsen.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie tweeted out, “security at Marjory Stoneman Douglas continues to be an urgent priority given the developments over the past 24 hours.”

The students weren’t the only problem for the school.

Broward sheriff’s Deputy Moises Carotti, who was assigned to the school, was suspended with pay after he was found sleeping in his patrol car.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio released a statement Tuesday night on the BSO deputy’s suspension.

“Of all the schools in America, you would think this would be the safest one right now. This is so outrageous it’s almost impossible to believe.”

Some teachers are hoping parents will do their part to keep an eye on what students are bringing to school

“Unfortunately, we have an open campus. They can put anything in their bags and parents, you need to watch what these kids are doing because they’re not the angels that you all think they are,” said Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Gregory Pittman.