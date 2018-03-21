Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) –A Miami Beach club forced to shut down due to a stunt involving a horse is reopening Wednesday.

Mokai Lounge was allowed to reopened after they admitted to all 5 violations in connection with the stunt including animal cruelty. The stunt prompted a criminal investigation into the incident.

As part of the deal, the club will also have to pay $12,000 to the City of Miami Beach and will also have to donate money to a rescue organization.

Mokai lost their license earlier this month after a horse carrying a man and a woman in a bikini was lead into the crowded nightclub.

Ixamar Palumbo posted a video on Facebook which showed the horse’s entrance.

The white horse, out of its element and appearing uncomfortable, took a nasty spill on to the club’s hard floor and knocked the woman off its back. People could be heard screaming, stunned as the animal struggled to get back on its feet.

The handler was seen trying to maneuver the horse out of the crowd.

Other videos were posted on social media of the horse.

The video reached Miami Beach police which launched a joint investigation with Miami Beach Code Enforcement

The incident involving the horse may not have been the first time the club employed live animals for entertainment.

Viewers sent CBS4 social media photos that on one occasion purport to show a camel being lead through the place, and another photo of a different horse in the club, with the name Mokai painted on its coat.