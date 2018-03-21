For those looking for fun ways to celebrate Easter with the family, don’t miss these five great events and venues! These are the best family events for Easter in Miami and the South Florida area. From parades to Easter egg hunts, there is something every member of the family will love on this list.

BunnyPalooza 2018

Miami Seaquarium

4400 Rickenbacker Causeway

Miami, FL 33149

(305) 361-5705

www.miamiseaquarium.com

Date: March 30, 2018 and April 1, 2018 at 10 a.m.

If you love parades, then you won’t want to miss BunnyPalooza which boasts the largest Easter parade in South Florida. This kids will enjoy the all day long Easter egg hunts and seeing the Easter bunny hopping around the aquarium. Be sure to check out their Facebook event for the latest updates and news on BunnyPalooza!

Easter Bunny Photo Time

Dadeland Mall

7535 N. Kendall Drive

Miami, FL 33156

(305) 665-6227

www.simon.com Date: Through March 31, 2018 at 10 a.m. Nothing says Easter like a photo with the Easter bunny. Don’t want to wait in line? Don’t worry you can actually book your family a reservation and photo time online at this link. Follow Dadeland Mall on Facebook and Twitter for more information and upcoming specials at the mall. 5th Annual Easter Day Eggstravanagza

Olinda Park

2101 N.W. 51st St.

Miami, FL 33142

(305) 633-4066

www.eventbrite.com Date: April 1, 2018 at 12 p.m. Parents will love that not only will kids be entertained for hours, but there are many free activities at this fun-filled event. Free activities include an Easter basket for the first 500 kids registered, Easter egg hunts, live shows, field day games, and much more. There are also wrist bands for purchase to do even more activities such as rides, inflatables, rock climbing and many more activities. Click here to learn about the Easter Sunday Dance Battle that will take place at this event!

Egg Safari

Zoo Miami

12400 S.W. 152 St.

Miami, FL 33177

(305) 251-0400

www.zoomiami.org Date: March 31, 2018 and April 1, 2018 at 11 a.m. The entire family will love Egg Safari at Zoo Miami as there is so much holiday fun to do. The have the classic egg hunts and Easter bunny photos, but also visitors will get to see all the animals receive their holiday treats. This event is included with admission fee and is for ages 12 and under. Don’t forget to follow Zoo Miami on Facebook and Twitter for more updates and photos leading up to the event.

Egg Scramble

Pelican Community Park

18115 North Bay Road

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

(305) 792-1706

www.sibfl.net Date: March 31, 2018 at 10 a.m. This family friendly event includes an egg hunt (for ages 12 & under), games, carnival rides, crafts and music. It’s only $5 for Sunny Isle Beach residents (ID required) and $20 for all others. You can avoid the lines by picking up your wrist band early at either Pelican Community Park or Sunny Isles Beach Gov’t Center. Click here to download a PDF flyer with more event details, including information on free parking and shuttle rides.

