MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Miramar Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around the 7900 block of Ramona Street.

One of the victims was transported by the Fire Department and the second victim was driven to the hospital.

Miramar Fire officials said that one of the patients was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.