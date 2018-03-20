Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN ANTONIO, TX (CBSMiami) – Another package explosion in Texas.

This time in the San Antonio area, the FBI and ATF are on the scene investigation.

A blast inside a FedEx facility just outside of San Antonio may be connected to the recent package explosions terrorizing Austin. At least one employee was injured.

The FBI says quote “it’s more than possible” the package that went off inside the Schertz, Texas facility just after midnight is related to the four that have taken place about 80-miles north in the state’s capital this month. A law enforcement source tells CBS News the package was mailed from Austin and was being sent to Austin.

“The investigation is still underway but what we know is the box was medium size is what I’m being told and was on a conveyer belt when the explosion occurred,” said Schertz Police Lieutenant Manny Casas.

The most recent incident in Austin happened Sunday and left two people hurt. Police say that explosion was more sophisticated, having been triggered along a street by a nearly invisible tripwire. Investigators said Monday what also set that fourth blast apart, unlike the previous three, it was not mailed to a specific address. This one was more random.

“The package was left on the side of a road where anyone coming by would have been attacked by this bomb,” said Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

In all, two people have been killed and four have been injured in the Austin explosions. Police say they do believe they’re dealing with a serial bomber here. The reward for information leading to an arrest has climbed to $15-thousand.