KENYA (CBSMiami) — The world’s last male northern white rhino has died leaving only two females left to save the subspecies from extinction.

In a statement, Ol Pejeta Conservancy said Sudan died at the age of 45 in Kenya on Monday.

Sudan’s condition worsened in his final 24 hours through degenerating muscle and bone strength leaving him unable to stand. A decision was taken to euthanise the animal.

The elderly rhino was fraught with problems normally associated with age. During his final years, he was not able to naturally mount a female and suffered from a low sperm count, which made his ability to procreate difficult.

A copy of his genetic material was taken on the day of his death in the hope that future technology could potentially revive the species seemingly doomed for extinction.

Only two females of the northern white rhino species remain, Sudan’s daughter Najin and Najin’s daughter Fatu.

Najin, 28, and granddaughter, Fatu, are considered young by comparison. Najin could conceive, but her hind legs are so weak she may be unable to support a mounted male.

Sudan made headlines in 2017 when the Tinder dating app named him the “most eligible bachelor in the world” in a campaign to raise funds to save the subspecies.

The western black rhino was declared extinct seven years ago as a result of poaching. All five remaining rhino species worldwide are considered threatened, according to the conservation group Save the Rhino.