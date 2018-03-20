Deadly Bridge Collapse | Complete Coverage | Photo Gallery
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A sex abuse survivor is on a mission that she’s undertaking one step at a time.

As part of her 8th annual “Walk in My Shoes” advocacy tour, Senator Lauren Book visited the Agenoria S. Paschal/Olinda Elementary School to talk to the students about sexual abuse and walk the campus with school’s Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

During her 13-day walking tour Book, a survivor, an advocate, and a mother of twins will visit schools around the state implementing the nation’s first-ever, Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12, school-based prevention curriculum called Safer, Smarter Schools. Miami-Dade County Public Schools was the first school district to implement the program more than 6 years ago.

Book’s walk takes place in March and April, National Child Abuse Awareness and National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, to raise awareness about child sexual abuse prevention, empower survivors and advocate for change in Florida law to relating to sexually violent predators and child protection.

When she was just ten years old, someone Book loved and trusted, her nanny Waldeana Florez, began sexually and physically abusing her. She endured the abuse for six years before she was finally able to break away.

Book, founder and CEO of Lauren’s Kids, launched the ”Walk in My Shoes” campaign in 2010 to raise awareness of the issue of sexual abuse and encourage victims to speak about their experiences.

