Deadly Bridge Collapse | Complete Coverage | Photo Gallery
Filed Under:Emily Panagos, FIU Bridge Collapse, Florida International University, Local TV, Pedestrian Bridge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Less than a week after a pedestrian bridge came down on unsuspecting motorists, lawsuits are already being filed.

A second lawsuit has been filed in the deadly pedestrian bridge collapse in at Florida International University’s main campus in Miami.

FIU student Emily Panagos was driving by her school when the newly constructed concrete bridge fell, crushing the back of her car.

Six people were killed and nine were injured, including the 22-year-old Panagos.

Attorney Matt Morgan said Tuesday that his client suffered serious injury “as a direct result of her car being crushed, coming quite literally, within inches of her life.”

Another survivor filed a lawsuit Monday against the companies involved in designing the bridge.

The families of two men who were killed said Tuesday that they will file wrongful-death lawsuits later this week.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch