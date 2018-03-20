Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — The students behind the ‘March For Our Lives’ movement were quick to respond to reports of another school shooting – this time in Maryland.

Survivors of the deadly school shooting in Parkland took to social media to share their thoughts and support for students at the Maryland school, Great Mills, where a gunman opened fire Tuesday morning – injuring 2 people.

Emma Gonzalez, who survived the shooting at Stoneman Douglas tweeted, “We are here for you, students of Great Mills. Together we can stop this from ever happening again.”

The same goes for Cameron Kasky who tweet just two words – “another shooting.”

Stoneman Douglas student Jaclyn Corin tweeted, “Less than a week ago Great Mills High School students walked out with us to protest gun violence … Now they’re experiencing it for themselves. The state of our country is disgusting. I’m so sorry Great Mills.”

One of the most outspoken Stoneman Douglas students, Delaney Tarr, said, “So much of me wants to scream, to cry, to rage right now. To those of you in power. Do something. This can’t be bureaucratic when people are being shot. Put aside the feat of working overtime and just do something.”

This just happened just days away from Saturday’s ‘March For Our Lives’ rally in Washington, D.C. that was organized in the wake of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14th.

The march is part of the #NeverAgain movement urging lawmakers to push for gun control and school safety.

Students who are staying in Florida have organized a ‘March For Our Lives – Parkland’ for the same day in which they will march to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School from Pine Trails Park in Parkland. The event, which will honor the 17 people who died in the school shooting, will be led by Marjory Stoneman Douglas students.

Click here for the latest coverage on the March For Our Lives movement and the Parkland school shooting aftermath.