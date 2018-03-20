Deadly Bridge Collapse | Complete Coverage | Photo Gallery
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The newest member of President Donald Trump’s legal team believes in controversial theories about the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election.

Former U.S. Attorney Joe DiGenova, a frequent guest on Fox News, has endorsed claims that a secretive group of FBI agents concocted the Russia investigation as a way to keep Trump from becoming president.

“I believe that several, several high FBI officials will be charged criminally and it is conceivable that some DOJ officials will also be charged criminally,” DiGenova said.

The move signals that the president may be preparing for an intense legal fight with Special Counsel Robert Mueller who is investigating possible Russia collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

“The McCabe firing, the tweets, all of the surrounding controversy are part of a concerted and coordinated campaign to discredit, stymie and stop the special counsel investigation,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT.

The president spent the weekend attack Mueller on Twitter, saying the “probe should never have been started.” He also claimed Mueller’s team of investigators are politically motivated. The tweets sparked fears on Capitol Hill that Trump may try to fire Mueller, moved opposed by both Democrats and the GOP.

“The special counsel should be free to follow through his investigation to its completion without interference, absolutely,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-WI.

White House lawyer Ty Cobb issued a statement denying the president has any intention of firing Mueller. The president’s legal team is in negotiations with Mueller’s office to see if Trump will make himself available for an interview.

