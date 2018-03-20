Deadly Bridge Collapse | Complete Coverage | Photo Gallery
North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) —  North Miami Beach Police are searching for a monkey after reports of sightings of the simian.

Officials cannot confirm if the monkey poses any danger to the community since they have not identified what type of monkey it is at this time.

The loose monkey was spotted in the area of NE 6th Avenue between 179th Street and 180th Street, according to police.

The monkey had reportedly come from the industrial area West of I-95.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is assisting in the search.

At last check, they only have pictures of the monkey from residents.

If you spot the loose simian, please call 888-404-FWCC (3922).

 

