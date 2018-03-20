Deadly Bridge Collapse | Complete Coverage | Photo Gallery
Filed Under:Dan Straily, Local TV, Miami Marlins, MLB, Spring Training, Starting Pitcher

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JUPITER (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Marlins’ starting rotation took a slight hit on Tuesday.

Marlins right-hander Dan Straily has mild right forearm inflammation and will not throw for five or six days, raising the possibility his first start of the season will be delayed.

Straily, who tied for the NL lead with 33 starts last year, had been scheduled to pitch in the Marlins’ second game March 30 against the Chicago Cubs.

He complained of arm stiffness and had an MRI that revealed the inflammation.

His ailment further muddles the Marlins’ uncertain rotation.

Highly regarded right-handed prospect Sandy Alcantara was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, although he could rejoin Miami early in the season.

Jacob Turner, Odrisamer Despaigne, Justin Nicolino and Caleb Smith remain in contention for rotation spots, along with opening day starter Jose Urena.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch