MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dairy Queen is welcoming spring with a taste of summer by giving out free ice cream cones on this first official day of spring.

It’s the ice cream company’s fourth annual “Free Cone Day.” Participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill stores nationwide are giving out free small vanilla soft-serve cones with the signature curl on top while supplies last.

The limit is one free cone per person, and mall locations are not participating.

While Dairy Queen is not charging for the cones, it is soliciting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Dairy Queen said it raised $300,000 for the charity on the same day last year. Dairy Queen said that donations will stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.

Dairy Queen has 6,800 locations worldwide.

Click here to find a location near you.

“We’re excited for our fourth annual Free Cone Day,” Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation, said. “This day has become a spring tradition and a sign that warmer weather is upon us.”