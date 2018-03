Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A delivery man was shot Tuesday afternoon in Overtown.

Miami Police said two men were shot near 5th Avenue and 7th Street around 4 p.m.

One of the men shot is a 17-year-old Lays delivery truck driver, according to police.

Both men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.