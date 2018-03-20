Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The brother of confessed Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz is expected to bond out of the Broward’s main jail Tuesday morning.

Zachary Cruz, 18, was arrested Monday after he was caught on the grounds of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High where his brother is accused of killing 17 people last month. He’s being held in the same jail where his brother is locked up, indicted on 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 charges of attempted murder.

Zachary Cruz was caught skateboarding on campus, according to his arrest report. It appears this is not the first time Cruz been warned about trespassing on campus and during his encounter with a Broward Sheriff’s he made mention of his brother’s deadly shooting.

Cruz reportedly told the deputy he unlawfully entered the school property to reflect on the school shooting and to “soak it in.”

Earlier this month CNN reported that after the shootings, Zachary Cruz said he regretted bullying his older brother and thought he might have been able to prevent the school shooting.

The sheriff’s office said Cruz committed the crime of trespassing on school grounds after prior warnings by school officials to refrain from entering the school campus. It’s not clear from the arrest report how he surpassed school security or how long he was on campus.