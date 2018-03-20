Deadly Bridge Collapse | Complete Coverage | Photo Gallery
SWEETWATER (CBSMiami) — If you need to get around the traffic near the site of the bridge collapse at Florida International University, here’s how.

As of Tuesday morning, traffic on SW 8th Street remains off-limits to drivers from 107th Avenue to 117th Avenue.It is, however, open to pedestrian traffic.

A pedestrian walkway has been opened from 8th Street to 109th Tower – a move meant to make getting to onto the campus much easier.

FIU Road Closure/ Pedestrian Walkway/ Exit map (Courtesy: FIU)

Students returned to class this week. The university is running shuttles between Lot 3 and 4th Street Commons. There are six shuttles working the route.

If you’re trying to get on or around campus, you should know the following:

  • For access to the west side of campus, we recommend using Southwest 117th Avenue and Southwest 17th Street or Southwest 11th Street entrances. For access to the east side of campus, we recommend using Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest 16th Street.
  • Beginning Wednesday, March 21 vehicles will NOT be able to exit the south side of campus onto Coral Way (Southwest 24th Street) through Lot 24 (small lot located east of the Riccardo Silva Stadium) because the Fair will be operating.

Parking on campus has not been affected by the bridge collapse.

Meantime, crews continue to dismantle what’s left of the pedestrian bridge after it collapsed last week, killing 6 people.

Click here for more coverage on the bridge collapse.

