MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University continues to pay tribute to the six people who died in last week’s pedestrian bridge collapse.

Tuesday, a blood drive will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lot 33, adjacent to the Graham Center Ballrooms.

On Wednesday the FIU Student Government Association scheduled a vigil that will begin at 10 a.m. in the Graham Center Ballrooms.

The school asks anyone who would like to leave flowers or other items in remembrance of the victims, to do so after the vigil ends near the billboards located at the intersection of Southwest 107th Avenue and 8th Street.

On Monday, a moment of silence was held on campus at 1:47 p.m., the same time when the bridge collapsed last Thursday.

FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg issued a statement which read in part:

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to the victims’ families and all those who are affected. We know this will be a difficult week. We want to come together as a community to mourn, show the victims’ families our support and start on the path toward healing.”

On Saturday, five of the victims were pulled from the 950 tons of steel and concrete rubble. The sixth person died at the hospital last Thursday.

Those killed in the collapse have been identified as Alexa Duran, Ronaldo Fraga Hernandez, Oswald Gonzalez, Alberto Arias, Navaro Brown, and Brandon Brownfield.

Duran was an FIU student who was majoring in political science and looking forward to law school one day. Brown, who worked for a structural technology company, was working on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

He was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center but sadly, he died there.

Southwest 8th Street remains closed between 107th Avenue and 117th Avenue as crews work to clear the bridge debris and reopen the road.

Additionally, the eastbound exits from the Florida Turnpike are also closed.