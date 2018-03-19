Deadly Bridge Collapse | Complete Coverage | Photo Gallery
TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — A Tampa police officer was shot multiple times while serving a warrant at the home of a man facing charges for making violent threats to his family.

Officer Richard Lehr is in stable condition at a hospital where he was taken after the shooting around 2 a.m. Monday, according to Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan.

Police said Lehr and Officer Leigh Smith were serving the warrant at an apartment complex when 35-year-old Walter Richard Jeziorski opened fire.

Dugan pointed to “mental health issues,” adding that the shooting is an example of what “officers deal with every day.”

Jeziorski surrendered to police shortly after the shooting. He had several previous arrests on charges that include battery and domestic violence.

