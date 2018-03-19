Dr. Shivank Bhatia is an interventional radiologist at UHealth, the University of Miami Health System who works in partnership with UHealth Urologists to treat patients with enlarged prostate using a minimally invasive procedure called Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE). To make an appointment, call 305-243-5509.

ELY’S STORY

For years, Ely Gutfreund’s life was ruled by symptoms related to an enlarged prostate, including a frequent and urgent need to urinate. On business flights, he always sat in the aisle seat of the last row of the plane to be close to the restroom. When visiting a new place, he immediately scoped out bathroom locations. Work presentations – and life in general – was constantly interrupted because of his condition. Also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BHP), it affects 60 percent of men over the age of 60.

“It was so debilitating,” says Ely, who is 67. “I knew I couldn’t continue that way.”

Ely wanted to avoid transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), a surgery that is the standard of care for patients with BPH. When his symptoms progressed to a point he could no longer tolerate, Ely’s urologist referred him to Dr. Shivank Bhatia, an interventional radiologist at UHealth, the University of Miami Health System.

Dr. Bhatia has led multiple clinical trials on a procedure called Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE), a minimally invasive procedure with few side effects that has recently been approved by the FDA for treatment of symptomatic Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia.

Using a catheter threaded through the wrist or groin and aided by X-ray technology to ensure accurate placement, Dr. Bhatia injects thousands of small particles into (something, which blocks) the prostate’s blood supply, resulting in a 30 to 40 percent decrease in the size of the prostate gland and significant relief of symptoms for most patients.

Doctors at UHealth have performed more PAE procedures than at any other health system in the country. Dr. Bhatia says his patients are thrilled and grateful. Ely is one of them. “I’m a new man,” he says.

A TEAM APPROACH

Dr. Bhatia works closely with UHealth’s urology team to determine the best course of action for each patient. He believes a coordinated, multi-disciplinary approach to patient care sets University of Miami Health System apart from other health care providers. “The collaboration with urology is very important,” he says. “A patient sees a urology colleague and myself on the same day and we offer him a variety of treatment options, because one size does not fit all.”

“We have this amazing research hospital right her in our backyard,” says Ely. “There should be no man in Florida with a prostate problem who isn’t cured.”

