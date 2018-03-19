Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – The survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting are now the faces of a national movement.

The most outspoken formed the “NeverAgainMSD” movement and are planning a massive march in Washington D.C. this Saturday to demand gun reform and school safety initiatives.

Several of the students were featured Sunday night on CBS “60 Minutes” where they delivered a powerful message.

When asked how they felt about the prosecution’s plans to seek the death penalty against confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz, they weren’t shy.

“Good, it’s good that he’s seeking the death penalty for Nik Cruz,” said Emma Gonzalez.

“I don’t want to think about Nik Cruz. I think the more we think about him, the more he wins. That being said I disagree them, let him rot forever,” said Cameron Kasky.

Fellow student David Hogg disagreed.

“I want to see him rot, like Cameron said, forever but when we pursue the death penalty this will be kept in the media for much longer,” he said.

All of the students agreed in the wake of the shooting that it would be up to them to bring about some change. They described themselves as the mass shooting generation. Most were born around the time of the Columbine shooting and have watched 17 years of mass shootings with little done to prevent them in the future.